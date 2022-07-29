Sports

A look at stats of Rilee Rossouw in T20I cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 29, 2022, 01:10 pm 2 min read

Rilee Rossouw slammed an unbeaten 96 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A belligerent knock by Rilee Rossouw powered South Africa to a 58-run win in the second T20I against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The top-order batter slammed an unbeaten 96, driving the Proteas to 207/3 in 20 overs. Rossouw was inches away from registering his maiden century in T20I cricket. Nevertheless, his blistering inning helped SA bounce back in the three-match T20I series.

Knock Career-best score in T20I cricket

Rossouw came in to bat at number three after Quinton de Kock departed for 15. The former went to smash an unbeaten 96* off 55 balls, a knock that was laced with 10 fours and five sixes. He struck at a staggering rate of 174.55. It was the third half-century of Rossouw's T20I career. Notably, Rossouw recorded his career-best T20I score.

Kolpak Rossouw signed Kolpak deal in 2017

Earlier this month, Rossouw played his first international for South Africa in over five years (4 vs ENG, 1st T20I). In 2017, he had signed a Kolpak deal Hampshire offered him a contract. He continued to ply his trade in England's domestic tournaments and other global T20 leagues. The top-order batter finally returns to the South African set-up.

Do you know? Five ducks in first 10 ODI innings

Rossouw recorded five ducks in the first 10 ODI innings of his career. However, the South African selectors continued to back the top-order batter. Rossouw soon slammed his maiden international ton (128 vs WI, Johannesburg, 2015).

Career A look at his T20I career

Rossouw made his T20I debut in November 2014 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. In 17 T20Is, he has racked up 427 runs at an average of 35.58. He has a brilliant strike rate of 144.25 in the format. The tally includes three half-centuries. Rossouw has smashed 40 fours and 17 sixes in T20I cricket so far.

T20 cricket Over 6,000 runs in T20 cricket

Rossouw has the sixth-most runs by a SA batter in T20 cricket. In a career spanning over a decade, he has scored 6,532 runs from 254 matches at an average of 31.55. He has struck at 142.68 so far. The tally includes three tons and 42 half-centuries. Earlier this year, he finished as the second-highest run-scorer in England's T20 Blast (623 runs for Somerset).