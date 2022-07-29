Sports

England's Jason Roy completes 1,500 T20I runs: Decoding his stats

England's Jason Roy completes 1,500 T20I runs: Decoding his stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 29, 2022, 01:50 pm 2 min read

Jason Roy is the fourth English batter to breach the 1,500-run mark in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

English opener Jason Roy had a mixed day at work against South Africa in the second T20I on Thursday. The right-hander looked out of sorts as he managed a meek 20 off 22 deliveries in the run-chase (208). He hit three fours before spinner Tabraiz Shamsi pulled curtains to his stay. Nonetheless, Roy drove past 1,500 runs in T20Is. We decode his stats.

Milestone 1,500 runs and counting!

It was arguably a sluggish knock on Roy's part, but it got him past the 1,500-run mark in T20Is for England. He is only the fourth batter to breach the tally besides Eoin Morgan (2,458), Jos Buttler (2,213), and Alex Hales (1,644). Roy pipped Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and Scotland's Kyle Coetzer in the overall list. The duo holds 1,495 runs each in T20I cricket.

vs SA A look at Roy's numbers versus SA

Roy has amassed 365 runs against SA at 26.07. He holds two fifties across 10 innings, with a top score of 70(38) at Buffalo Park (2020). His last five knocks read 14(19), 16(14), 20*(15), 8(15), and 20(22). Roy ranks fourth among Englishmen with the most runs against SA in T20I cricket. Only Buttler (467), Jonny Bairstow (458), and Morgan (402) have hoarded more runs.

2022 Roy has fared poorly in 2022 (T20Is)

It has been a forgettable year for Roy in T20 Internationals. The 32-year-old has compiled 189 runs, averaging an abysmal 18.90. His inning-wise tally reads 6, 45, 19, 52, 8, 4, 0, 27, 8, and 20. He was England's highest run-getter (130) during the five-match series in the Caribbean Islands. Roy was clearly productive at the start of the year but lost touch thereafter.

Career A look at Roy's T20I career

Roy made his debut against India in 2014. At home, he has 540 runs at 23.47. He has smacked 621 runs in away conditions, averaging 23.88 (50s: 3). He has aggregated 344 runs from neutral venues. Roy has eight fifties to his name, with a personal best of 78. On the boundary front, the hard-hitter has tonked 153 fours and 69 sixes.

Second T20I How did the second T20I pan out?

SA were off to a flier as Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks scored quick runs. After QDK's dismissal, Hendricks and Rilee Rossouw added a fifty-plus stand. Later, Rossouw smashed England to help his side get past 200. In response, England batters failed to put up substantial knocks and folded for 149. The hosts will eye a series win on Sunday.