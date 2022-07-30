Sports

ENG vs SA, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jul 30, 2022, 06:07 pm 3 min read

Rilee Rossouw has smacked 96* in the second T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A must-win game awaits England as they host South Africa for the third and final T20I on Sunday. Faulty exhibitions on both batting and bowling ends cost England a win in the last outing. They would be backing themselves to perform well in Southampton. South Africa are a supremely-talented side on paper. They have the competence to overthrow the Englishmen. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. It's an excellent batting track, with 171 as the average first innings total. Pacers can pose a threat early on in the innings. Teams batting first have won six of 10 T20Is played here.

ENG vs SA An enthralling duel awaits the cricket fraternity!

Both sides are loaded with able T20I cricketers. For SA, Reeza Hendricks and Rilee Rossouw carry the scoring onus. Pacers Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo have been a class act on the bowling front. England's hopes and wishes lie with Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow. Moeen Ali's all-round contributions could be a handful. Left-arm quick Reece Topley can't afford to come up short.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

England have a 12-11 record against the Proteas in T20Is (NR: 1). The Three Lions had bested SA by 3-0 in November-December 2020. England then suffered a 10-run defeat in Sharjah in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

England (probable XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley. SA (probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Stats Here are the key performers (T20Is)

Reeza Hendricks has smacked back-to-back fifties in the ongoing series. His scores read 57 and 53 in the first and second T20Is respectively. Versus England, Lungi Ngidi has claimed 19 wickets at 15.15. Jos Buttler has clobbered 467 runs against SA. He averages 33.35, with three fifties (SR: 160.48). Jonny Bairstow managed scores of 90(53) and 30(21) in the first and second outings respectively.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jos Buttler, Reeza Hendricks (c), Rilee Rossouw, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Lungi Ngidi (vc), Richard Gleeson. Fantasy XI (option 2): Jos Buttler (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Jonny Bairstow (vc), Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.