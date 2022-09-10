Sports

Virat Kohli: Decoding his best knocks in T20Is

Sep 10, 2022

Virat Kohli clocked a 61-ball 122* versus Afghanistan (Source: Twitter/@imVkohli)

Virat Kohli's maiden T20I hundred is the talk of the cricketing fraternity. The Indian batter had struck a 61-ball 122* in the Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan on Thursday. He broke the long-standing wait of 1,020 days without scoring a ton at the international level. Kohli reaffirmed that he is still the batter in T20Is. We decode his best knocks in T20I cricket.

January 26, 2016 Kohli dominates Australia Down Under

2016 witnessed a never-seen-before avatar of Kohli in the T20s. It started right from the Aussie tour Down Under. Put to bat, India battered 188/3 in 20 overs thanks to an astounding exhibition from Kohli (55-ball 90*). The right-hander left no corner untouched as he belted nine fours and two sixes, including a 134-run stand with Suresh Raina for the third wicket.

September 8, 2022 Kohli runs riot versus the Afghans

India failed to clinch a finals berth in the Asia Cup 2022. Skipper Rohit Sharma rested himself, allowing Kohli to open the proceedings. He was dropped by Ibrahim Zadran at deep mid-wicket in the eighth over. Afghanistan paid the price thereafter. Kohli thumped a four and a six to clock his first T20I ton and smacked four more boundaries to stay put on 122*.

March 27, 2016 Chase master saves the day for Team India

India beat Australia to bag a top-two finish in Group 2 of Super 10 in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Australia compiled 160/6 before reducing India to 94/4 in 13.6 overs. The chase looked impossible given the circumstances. Kohli rose to the occasion, smacking 16 runs in the 18th and 19th overs, propelling India to a win with a sublime-looking 51-ball 82*.

December 6, 2019 The notebook celebration!

Chasing a mammoth 208 in the first T20I against West Indies, India needed runs from every nook and corner. Kesrick Williams poking the batting maestro in the 13th over made matters worse for the visitors. From being 40 off 31 deliveries, Kohli then hammered his way to a 50-ball 94*, including 16 runs off the 19th over to wind up the chase in fashion.