Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka stun India in final-over thriller

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 06, 2022, 11:17 pm 3 min read

Sri Lanka stunned India in the Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. The Lankans chased 174, with Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa getting them home. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis laid the foundation of SL's win. Earlier, Rohit Sharma led India from the front with a 72-run knock. The defeat has hampered India's chances of reaching the Asia Cup final.

Match How did the match pan out?

Team India made a sluggish start after SL put them in to bat. Opener KL Rahul and top-order batter Virat Kohli departed early as India were reduced to 13/2 (2.4). Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav then shared a 97-run stand. The former emerged as the lone warrior as India managed 173/8. SL openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis added 97 runs before Shanaka and .

Knock Rohit played a scintillating knock

Rohit duly accelerated after the first six overs. He raced to his 28th half-century in T20I cricket off 32 deliveries. Rohit now has the joint-most 50+ scores in the format with Virat Kohli (32). The Indian skipper was all guns blazing thereafter. Rohit, who looked set to score a century, departed for 72 off 41 balls (5 fours, 4 sixes).

Records Rohit attains these feats

During the innings, Rohit became the first Indian to complete 1,000 runs in the Asia Cup (ODI and T20Is). He also touched the 3,600-run mark in T20I cricket. Rohit is the leading run-scorer in the format, having slammed 3,620 runs from 136 T20Is at a strike rate of 140.63. He also became the first Indian batter to hammer 100 T20I sixes while batting first.

Do you know? Rohit surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

Rohit (1,016) has usurped Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (971) as India's highest run-getter in Asia Cup. He has become the leading six-hitter in Asia Cup (29), surpassing former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (26) on the tally.

Duck Kohli's lowest T20I score against SL

Kohli recorded a four-ball duck. He was knocked over by an in-swinger from left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka. Kohli failed to open his account against Sri Lanka for the first time in T20I cricket. Before today, his lowest T20I score against the Lankans was 26. Notably, Kohli registered his 33rd duck for India in international cricket. Veteran Sachin Tendulkar recorded 34.

Chahal A resounding spell for India

Chahal delivered a resounding spell for India in the match. Sri Lanka were cruising at 97/0 in the 11 overs before Chahal removed Nissanka and Charith Asalanka in the space of four balls. Chahal then came back to dismiss the dangerous Kusal Mendis. The former conceded 34 runs in four overs. Chahal has raced to 83 wickets in the shortest format.

Performances Other notable performers

Left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka turned out to be the pick of Sri Lanka's bowlers. He took three wickets for 24 runs in four overs. Madushanka removed Kohli before getting rid of both Pant and Deepak Hooda in his final over. Nissanka slammed his sixth half-century in T20I cricket (52 off 37 balls). His opening partner Mendis registered his eighth fifty in the format (57).