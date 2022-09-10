Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich held by Stuttgart: Key stats

Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich held by Stuttgart: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 10, 2022, 09:00 pm 2 min read

17-year-old Mathys Tel scored for Bayern (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich failed to return back to winning ways in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season. The Bavarians were held to a 2-2 draw by Stuttgart on matchday six at the Allianz Arena. Youngster Mathys Tel scored for the hosts in the 36th minute. However, Chris Fuhrich equalized in the 57th. Moments later, Jamal Musiala restored Bayern's advantage. Stuttgart scored a penalty next in injury-time.

Match How did the match pan out?

Alphonso Davies burst down the left to provide a perfect cross for Tel, who made no mistake. In the second half, Stuttgart got a goal but VAR ruled out the same. Minutes later, Fuhrich slotted the ball into the far corner to make it 1-1. Musiala then scored a brilliant left-footed goal. Matthijs de Ligt conceded a penalty next as Serhou Guirassy slotted home.

Do you know? Tel smashes these records

As per Opta, at 17 years and 136 days old, Mathys Tel is now the youngest player in Bayern's history to score a Bundesliga goal for the club. He is also the youngest player in Bayern's history to start a Bundesliga game for the club.

Bayern 3rd successive draw for the Bavarians

As per Opta, this was the second successive 2-2 draw between the two sides in Munich. Stuttgart have picked up five points from their last five visits here. Bayern are top of the Bundesliga 2022-23 standings for the time bing with 12 points (W4 D3). They have drawn three successive matches. Stuttgart are placed 13th at the moment and are yet to win.

Details RB Leipzig defeat Dortmund 3-0

Borussia Dortmund suffered a 0-2 defeat against RB Leipzig. Willi Orban gave hosts Leipzig the lead early in the sixth minute. Dominik Szoboszlai made it 2-0 next in the 45th minute before Amadou Haidara completed the rout. RB Leipzing have won three successive Bundesliga games against Dortmund. Leipzig have moved to 11th as Dortmund remain fourth, suffering their second loss this season.