FIFA lifts ban on AIFF: How did the saga end?

Written by V Shashank Aug 27, 2022, 03:11 pm 3 min read

FIFA has lifted the ban on AIFF (Photo credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

On Friday, FIFA lifted the suspension imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The news comes after Supreme Court terminated the mandate of the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) that was set to take over the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee. FIFA got a confirmation that AIFF administration have now regained complete control over AIFF's daily affairs. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

On August 15, FIFA suspended the Indian football body, AIFF, with immediate effect due to "undue influence from third parties".

It was the first time in 85 years that the Indian football federation got banned.

It was reported that India won't be able to host the Under-17 Women's football World Cup, which is scheduled to be held between October 11 and 30.

Quote Here's what FIFA said on the uplifting of the ban

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence," said FIFA in a statement. FIFA added that the U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 will go as planned.

Information FIFA had warned AIFF of the suspension

FIFA warned of suspending the AIFF on August 5. It stated that India would be stripped of its rights to host the women's U-17 WC. The warning followed Supreme Court's directive to hold elections of the federation. The Supreme Court had approved the CoA-proposed timeline.

India wasn't the first nation to be banned from football. Iraq (2008), Nigeria (2014), Guatemala (2016), Kuwait (2015), Indonesia (2015), Pakistan (2017 and 2022), Chad (2021), Zimbabwe (2002), and Kenya (2022) are the other nations to have faced a similar fate.

Developments Supreme Court suspended Praful Patel in May

In May this year, the Supreme Court suspended Praful Patel as AIFF president for refraining from elections due in December 2020 Therefore, a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by judge AR Dave, was appointed to manage to affairs of the football federation. In August, FIFA urged the executive committee of AIFF to hold elections as per the schedule.

Elections What about the AIFF elections?

On August 3, the Supreme Court ordered to hold the AIFF elections under the supervision of the CoA on August 28, giving voting rights to 36 eminent players. It was report that FIFA is not in favor of an electoral college formed by individual members. In its mandate, the Supreme Court said the voters' list will comprise 36 members representing states and union territories.

AIFF AIFF elections to be held in September

The SC has postponed the AIFF elections set to take place on August 28. The decision was taken to allow changes in the electoral college and for the commencement of the nomination process. The elections are slated for September 2, with the legendary Indian footballer, Bhaichung Bhutia, and former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey competing for the post of AIFF president.

Council The formation of executive council

According to the Supreme Court, the executive council of the AIFF would comprise 23 members. As many as 17 of these, including the president, treasurer, and one vice-president, will be elected by the representatives of state associations and union territories. The other members - six eminent players (four men and two women) - would have voting rights in the executive council.