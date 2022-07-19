India

No coercive action can be taken against Nupur Sharma: SC

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 19, 2022, 04:02 pm 2 min read

The next hearing on Nupur Sharma's plea in Supreme Court scheduled for August 10.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and states like Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra on ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's plea and directed that no coercive shall be taken against her pursuant to the impugned FIRs. The SC was hearing Sharma's plea seeking to quash the FIRs and a stay on her arrest for allegedly making objectional comments against Prophet Muhammad.

Context Why does this story matter?

An SC bench—comprising Justice B Pardiwala and Justice Surya Kant—on July 1 slammed Sharma, who moved the court seeking transfer of all FIRs against her to Delhi.

The bench had said Sharma was "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," referring to communal tensions.

It had also refused to club the FIRs, prompting her to withdraw her plea from the top court.

Threats Sharma's lawyer said new FIRs being registered

When senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing Sharma, argued that new FIRs are being registered, the bench said, "No coercive action to be taken against present or future FIRs in relation to the same telecast." Moreover, following the SC's July 1 order, as per Singh, Sharma received life threats, and it is not possible for her to travel outside Delhi for these cases.

Communal tension Sharma should have apologized to nation on TV: SC

Without mincing words, a vacation bench comprising Justices Pardiwala and Surya Kant had on July 1 said to Sharma, "When you lodge a complaint against someone, that person is arrested, but nobody dares to touch you... That shows your clout." The SC had also said that Sharma was "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country" in a reference to the communal violence.

Comments What exactly did Sharma say?

During a debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row on a TV channel, Sharma stated that because Muslims were insulting the Hindu faith by calling the unearthed Shivling a fountain, certain aspects in their religious scriptures may be mocked as well. She then made a mention of Prophet Muhammad's marriage, too. Her remarks sparked uproar and elicited responses from religious organizations and political parties.

Information Next hearing set for August 10

Interestingly, on Tuesday, a bench comprising the same judges, Pardiwala and Surya Kant, granted interim relief to Sharma. Also, the next hearing in the matter will be held on August 10, said reports.