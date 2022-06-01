India

UP CM Adityanath lays stone of Ram Temple's main building

UP CM Adityanath lays stone of Ram Temple's main building

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 01, 2022, 04:07 pm 2 min read

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the 500-year struggle for the temple has finished and that it is a source of pride for all Indians

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the main building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, amid Vedic chants. Speaking at the event, he said that the 500-year struggle for the temple has finished and that it is a source of pride for all Indians. He recalled Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal's role in the temple movement.

Special Puja Construction begins with a special puja led by 11 priests

The program was led by 11 priests who performed a special puja. Apart from Yogi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Chairman of Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti Nripendra Mishra were also present in the program. On the occasion, Yogi also released a book related to the construction of the temple. He also honored the engineers engaged in its construction.

Details How will design of the temple look like?

The temple has been designed by the architect Chandrakant Sompura. He said it will be built on a raised platform of 135x240 feet and on two-three lakh cubic feet of stone. The design is based on traditional Hindu temples while the idols will be made of marble. The temple will have two floors comprising the holy place of Ramlala, and the Ram Darbar.

Modi PM Modi laid the foundation in 2020

Notably, on August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Temple. He had also given go-ahead to the formation of a trust called 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' for the construction. This trust has collected donations from across the country totaling more than Rs. 3,000 crore for the construction.

Supreme Court Temple being built following SC's decision

The Ram temple is being built following the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) in the Ayodhya dispute. On November 9, 2019, SC, while giving a verdict in favor of Ramlala Virajman, ordered the construction of a temple on the disputed land. Apart from this, the apex court had also ordered that the Waqf Board be given land in Ayodhya for the mosque construction.