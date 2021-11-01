If Taliban moves toward India, airstrike is ready: Yogi Adityanath

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 01, 2021, 12:16 pm

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says if Taliban moves toward India, an air strike is ready.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that if Taliban moves toward India, "an air strike is ready." He added the neighboring countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan are "feeling disturbed" by the insurgent group. The comments came during the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan in Lucknow where the CM also attacked his political rivals. Here are more details on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Adityanath was referring to the Taliban which took over Afghanistan in mid-August. His statement came just months before UP is set to go to polls early next year. The CM's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to retain power while Opposition parties such as the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party are eyeing a comeback.

Quote

'No country can dare to raise eyes'

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is powerful, and no country can dare to raise its eyes toward India," Adityanath said during the address. "Today, Pakistan and Afghanistan are feeling disturbed because of the Taliban. But, the Taliban knows if it moves toward India, an air strike is ready," he added.

Quote

CM attacks Opposition parties

About the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said those "who murdered Ram devotees have the courage to seek apology from the people of the country?" The CM also attacked the BSP, Congress, and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Comment

Supporting the Taliban is anti-India: Adityanath

Earlier, Adityanath had said that supporting the Taliban means backing anti-India acts. "Supporting the Taliban means supporting anti-India, anti-humanity, anti-women, and anti-children acts. You would be knowing the kind of atrocities and acts that are being committed today and there are some shameless people who keep supporting the group. This cannot be accepted. We have to be cautious of such people," he had said.

Polls

Elections in UP in early 2022

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will likely be held in February-March 2022. Adityanath-led government has faced criticism for its handling of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, issues repeatedly raised by Opposition parties to improve their prospects. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party will also contest all 403 seats in the upcoming UP polls.