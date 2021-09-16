Is 'abba jaan' an unparliamentary word, asks Adityanath

Is abba jaan an "unparliamentary word," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked on Wednesday, questioning why those who want Muslim votes are shy of using it? "I have not taken any names. They want Muslim votes, why should they shun it? Is it an unparliamentary word? It is not. No one should have any problem with it," he asserted.

Information

Adityanath had faced the Oppositions' ire over his remark

The UP Chief Minister faced the Oppositions' ire over his abba jaan remark on Saturday in Kushinagar. Adityanath, in an apparent attack against the Samajwadi Party (SP), had said people who say abba jaan used to digest all the ration earlier.

Message

Message is clear, people understand it: Adityanath

Adityanath made the assertion at Times Now Navbharat conclave in Lucknow when asked about Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's displeasure over the use of the term abba jaan. Asked what is the message that he wanted to give, Adityanath said, "The message is clear. People understand it. I don't have to make them understand. Those who are nasamajh will not understand it."

Accusation

Adityanath accused Yadav of having 'no thought for development'

In the conclave, Adityanath also attacked Yadav, accusing him of having "no thought for the development." "He had no time (when he was in power). He woke up at 11 am and spent two hours after that taking bath. After taking lunch, he would go to the office for 10 minutes and remained busy in his friend circle (rest of the day)," Adityanath said.

Corruption

Rampant corruption was prevalent during Samajwadi Party's regime: CM

Adityanath also asserted that no bulldozer was run on houses of the poor. "Only those who earned money with corrupt means and encroached upon government land are being targeted," he said. "The pain of those in whose regime goons and mafia ran the government is visible," Adityanath said. He alleged the prevalence of rampant corruption during the Samajwadi Party regime before him.

Details

Five expressways built in four and a half years: Adityanath

The cost of Purvanchal Expressway was reduced to Rs. 11,800 crore from Rs. 15,200 crore in the SP regime, the CM said and asked "In whose pocket the money was going?" "Between 1947 and 2017, only two expressways were built in UP. But, in the past four and a half years, we have built five expressways," he said.

Quote

No one in UP considers SP a decent party: Adityanath

Adityanath also asserted that no one in the state considers the SP a decent party. "The party was synonymous with riots, loot, fear, hooliganism, anarchy, and grabbing property. This cannot happen in the BJP regime," Adityanath said.

SP

Akhilesh Yadav is visibly frustrated: Adityanath

Asked about Akhilesh Yadav's claim that his party would win 400 seats in the state, the CM said, "He does not know the counting. He must have seen on Twitter or his survey team might have told him that they are lagging on 400 seats." "The way he talks shows his frustration. He is threatening officers," he said.