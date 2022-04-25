Politics

Assam: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani rearrested right after getting bail

Written by Srishty Choudhury Apr 25, 2022, 08:46 pm 3 min read

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani rearrested in a new case in Assam after being granted bail in a case related to his tweet against PM Modi.

Independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was rearrested on Monday right after he was granted bail by a court in Assam's Kokrajhar in a case related to his tweet against PM Narendra Modi. Kokrajhar First Class Judicial Magistrate Bhavna Kakoty granted him bail with several conditions. However, Assam's Barpeta police arrested Mevani in a new case—the details of which are yet to be revealed officially.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mevani is an independent MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam. However, he recently extended support to Congress.

He is a prominent Dalit leader and is known for his criticism of the BJP and PM Modi.

Mevani and Congress have claimed that the arrest was nothing but a political conspiracy to tarnish his image ahead of the upcoming 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Tweet on PM Modi Assam BJP leader had filed complaint against Mevani

To recall, BJP leader Arup Kumar Dey from Kokrajhar had filed a complaint against Mevani over his now-removed tweets on PM Modi a few days ago. The FIR listed offenses related to promoting enmity between communities, among others. Mevani was arrested Wednesday night in Gujarat and flown to Assam on Thursday. Mevani's aide Suresh Jat said, "It [tweet against Modi] was about Nathuram Godse."

Transit remand Mevani was arrested last week from Gujarat's Palanpur

Mevani was arrested on Wednesday night from Gujarat's Palanpur. He was taken to Kokrajhar on transit remand and remanded in three-day police custody on Thursday by the Kokrajhar Chief Judicial Magistrate, PTI reported. He was produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Sunday. The court had reserved its verdict on his bail plea until Monday and sent him to one-day judicial custody.

'Conspiracy' Congress is holding demonstrations against Mevani's arrest

Congress has been holding protests in different parts of Assam, calling Mevani's arrest a "conspiracy." The party's legal team was also sent to Kokrajhar to look into the matter. IANS reported that Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah had alleged that his arrest was a case of "Goonda Giri" by the police. He had accused the BJP government of misusing the state's police force.

Charges Why was a second case filed against Mevani?

The new case against Mevani involves "assaulting and outraging" the modesty of a woman police personnel four days ago, PTI reported citing police sources. He was booked under IPC Sections related to voluntarily causing hurt and assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duties, among others, according to police. The concerned woman police officer reportedly filed this case against Mevani.

Quote BJP, RSS trying to tarnish my image: Mevani

Before being rearrested in the second case, Mevani said, "It is a conspiracy by the BJP and the RSS." The 41-year-old Dalit leader added, "They did this to tarnish my image. They have been doing this systematically."