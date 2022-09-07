Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: Mohammad Rizwan dethrones top-ranked Babar Azam

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 07, 2022, 03:24 pm 2 min read

Rizwan scored a match-winning 71 against India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan has dethroned his skipper Babar Azam at the top of the ICC T20I Batting Rankings. Rizwan has been rewarded for his exceptional run in the ongoing Asia Cup. He slammed a match-winning 71 in Pakistan's five-wicket win over India in Super Four stage. Rizwan also smashed an unbeaten 78 against Hong Kong. Here are further details.

List Rizwan attains this feat

Rizwan now tops the ICC T20I Rankings for batters with 815 rating points. He has a lead of 21 points over second-placed Babar. Notably, Rizwan has become only the third Pakistan batter to top the T20I Rankings after Babar and Misbah-ul-Haq. Babar has held the top spot for a record 1,155 days throughout his career (as of September 7, 2022).

Runs Most T20I runs for Pakistan in 2022

Rizwan is Pakistan's leading run-getter in T20Is this year. He has already smashed 215 runs in four innings, averaging a whopping 71.66. He has churned those many runs at a decent rate (127.21). His knocks in 2022 read 23 (vs Australia), 43 (vs India), 78* (vs Hong Kong), and 71 (vs India). Babar follows Rizwan with 99 runs.

Runs Fourth-highest run-getter for Pakistan

Rizwan's 43 against India in the group stage match saw him race to 1,705 runs in T20Is. He pipped Umar Akmal (1,690) to become the fourth-highest run-getter for Pakistan in the format. He currently ranks behind Babar Azam (2,719), Mohammad Hafeez (2,514), and Shoaib Malik (2,423). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan also steered clear of former South African cricketer AB de Villiers (1,672).

Indians What about Indian players?

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav remains the only Indian in the top 10 of the ICC T20I Batting Rankings. He holds the fourth spot with 775 rating points. Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma has jumped three places to number 14 after smashing 72(41) against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli has dropped to the 29th spot, having recorded a four-ball duck against the Lankans.

Information ICC T20I Rankings (top 10 batters)

ICC T20I Rankings (top 10 batters): Mohammad Rizwan (815), Babar Azam (794), Aiden Markram (792), Suryakumar Yadav (775), Dawid Malan (731), Aaron Finch (716), Devon Conway (683), Pathum Nissanka (675), Muhammad Waseem (671), Reez Hendricks (628).