Written by V Shashank Sep 03, 2022, 03:12 pm 2 min read

Brian Lara will be the new head coach for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have appointed legendary West Indies batting legend Brian Lara as the head coach for the IPL 2023 season. Lara, 53, will take over the reins from Australian Tom Moody after the ex-cricketer and the franchise decided to part ways on a mutual agreement. Notably, it would be Lara's maiden stint as a head coach of a T20 franchise. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lara was a part of SRH's team management in IPL 2022.

He served as their strategic advisor and batting coach.

He brings in a wealth of cricketing experience, having aced the international arena for almost 17 years before retiring in 2007.

The fact that he now knows the players in and out could help him deliver the goods in the upcoming season.

The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons.

IPL 2022 SRH had a sorry run in IPL 2022

SRH started the tourney with losses against RR and newcomers LSG. They clocked a five-match win streak before losing to GT.. SRH then lost four successive games (CSK, DC, RCB, and KKR). They eked out a narrow win over MI but lost to PBKS. Overall, they managed only six wins. They concluded at the sixth spot, ranking above CSK and MI (four wins each).

Moody Moody falters in his second stint with SRH

Moody held the position of SRH's head coach from 2013-19. The Hyderabad-based franchise enjoyed a lavish run, reaching the playoffs on five occasions, including a title in the 2016 edition. In 2021, Moody returned as the director of cricket with Trevor Bayliss as the head coach. SRH fared poorly and hit rock bottom. Moody was re-appointed as the head coach, but the move backfired.

Information What's next for Moody?

Moody has been appointed the director of cricket at Desert Vipers. Vipers are one of the six franchises in UAE's ILT20, which will commence its maiden run in January 2023. The other franchises are Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors. Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, and Kieron Pollard are some of the big names in the tournament.