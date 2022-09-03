Sports

US Open: Daniil Medvedev torches Yibing Wu in third round

Written by V Shashank Sep 03, 2022, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Medvedev will face Nick Kyrgios in R16 (Source: Twitter/@usopen)

World number one Daniil Medvedev annihilated China's Yibing Wu to storm into the round of 16 at the 2022 US Open. The number one seed claimed a comfortable 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win in the third round to extend his sensational run at the tourney. Medvedev, who is the defending champion, will cross swords with Australian Nick Kyrgios in R16 on Sunday. Here's more.

Stats Key stats from the match

The match lasted an hour and 55 minutes. Medvedev smashed 12 aces to Wu's solitary. However, he had far too many double faults (5) than his rival (0). He converted six of his 12 break points and pocketed a total of 103 points in the match, while Wu tallied 77. Medvedev now holds a 1-0 lead in their ATP match-ups.

Information 23-4 win-loss record at the US Open

Medvedev has now won 21 of his past 23 matches at the US Open. He has a 23-4 win-loss record. Overall at Slams, Medvedev has a tally of 57-20. This was the first meeting between the pair. Medvedev has a 37-12 win-loss record in 2022.

Performance Numbers of Medvedev at US Open

Among all four Grand Slams, Medvedev has the best record at the US Open. He has a win-loss record of 23-4 in the prestigious hard-court tournament (win percentage: 85.18) The Russian has reached at least the semi-finals in each of the last three editions. In 2020, Medvedev lost the semi-finals to second seed Dominic Thiem, who finished as the runner-up.

Information How has Medvedev fared in 2022?

Medvedev boasts a 37-12 win-loss record in the season so far. He emerged triumphant at the Los Cabos Open in August, beating Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0. However, he followed with a second-round defeat in Montreal and a semi-final exit in Cincinnati.

H2H Kyrgios has the edge over Medvedev

Medvedev has a 1-3 win-loss record against Nick Kyrgios. They first met at the 2019 Rome Masters, with the latter clinching a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win. Kyrgios won the rematch in Washington the same year, followed by a four-set defeat at the 2022 Australian Open. Medvedev was then handed a 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-2 defeat at the Canadian Open.