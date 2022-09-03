US Open: Daniil Medvedev torches Yibing Wu in third round
World number one Daniil Medvedev annihilated China's Yibing Wu to storm into the round of 16 at the 2022 US Open. The number one seed claimed a comfortable 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win in the third round to extend his sensational run at the tourney. Medvedev, who is the defending champion, will cross swords with Australian Nick Kyrgios in R16 on Sunday. Here's more.
The match lasted an hour and 55 minutes. Medvedev smashed 12 aces to Wu's solitary. However, he had far too many double faults (5) than his rival (0). He converted six of his 12 break points and pocketed a total of 103 points in the match, while Wu tallied 77. Medvedev now holds a 1-0 lead in their ATP match-ups.
Medvedev has now won 21 of his past 23 matches at the US Open. He has a 23-4 win-loss record. Overall at Slams, Medvedev has a tally of 57-20. This was the first meeting between the pair. Medvedev has a 37-12 win-loss record in 2022.
Among all four Grand Slams, Medvedev has the best record at the US Open. He has a win-loss record of 23-4 in the prestigious hard-court tournament (win percentage: 85.18) The Russian has reached at least the semi-finals in each of the last three editions. In 2020, Medvedev lost the semi-finals to second seed Dominic Thiem, who finished as the runner-up.
Medvedev boasts a 37-12 win-loss record in the season so far. He emerged triumphant at the Los Cabos Open in August, beating Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0. However, he followed with a second-round defeat in Montreal and a semi-final exit in Cincinnati.
Medvedev has a 1-3 win-loss record against Nick Kyrgios. They first met at the 2019 Rome Masters, with the latter clinching a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win. Kyrgios won the rematch in Washington the same year, followed by a four-set defeat at the 2022 Australian Open. Medvedev was then handed a 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-2 defeat at the Canadian Open.