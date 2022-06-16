Sports

Is Yuzvendra Chahal India's best T20 bowler? Decoding the numbers

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 16, 2022, 03:54 pm 3 min read

Chahal is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal starred in India's 48-run win against South Africa in the third T20I. He became the first Indian to touch the 70-wicket mark in T20 Internationals. The 31-year-old also became India's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket. Chahal's exploits in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season pushed the cricket pundits to term him India's best T20 bowler. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

A spin maestro, Chahal has been a prolific contributor to the teams that he has played for in T20s.

He is one of the few leg-spinners who depends upon his leg breaks.

Chahal was left out of the Indian squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup, a move that surprised everyone.

However, he shut the critics in IPL 2022, bagging the Purple Cap.

T20Is Most T20I wickets for India

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is. He attained the feat earlier this year, affecting his 67th dismissal against Sri Lanka, earlier this year. The leg-spinner surpassed Jasprit Bumrah, who owns 66 wickets, the most by an Indian pacer in the format. As of now, Chahal has snapped up 72 wickets across 57 T20Is at an average of 25.25.

Do you know? Chahal has been unstoppable!

Chahal is India's leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket since his debut (June 18, 2016). He has the fourth-most wickets overall in this period, having scalped 72. Notably, no other Indian bowler has claimed even 50 T20I wickets in this duration (Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 49).

T20s India's highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket

Chahal took three wickets in the third T20I against South Africa earlier this week. With this, he overtook senior off-spinner R Ashwin (276) in terms of T20 wickets. The former now leads the wickets tally for India in overall T20s. Chahal owns 278 wickets from 245 T20s at an average of 24.03. The tally includes two five-wicket hauls.

Records Notable records of Chahal in T20Is

Chahal is the only Indian spinner to have taken over five wickets in a T20I inning (6/25 vs England, 2017). The feat has been attained by just one other Indian (Deepak Chahar: 6/7). Moreover, he is the only Indian bowler with two four-wicket hauls in the format. Chahal has taken the most number of wickets stumped by an Indian (8).

Information More feats of Chahal in T20Is

Despite being a leg-spinner, Chahal has fared well in foreign conditions. He has taken 26 wickets from 24 away games, the most by an Indian. Chahal also has the most wickets by an Indian in winning cause (57 at just 19.54).

IPL A look at Chahal's numbers in IPL

Chahal has astounding numbers in IPL. He is the joint-third-highest wicket-taker, having scalped 166 wickets in 131 matches. He averages 21.83 and has maintained an economy of 7.61. Only Dwayne Bravo (183) and Lasith Malinga (170) rank above him. He is tied alongside Amit Mishra at present. The likes of Piyush Chawla and Ashwin trail Chahal, having claimed 157 wickets each.

IPL 2022 Most wickets by a spinner in an IPL season

Chahal was on a roll in IPL 2022. He was a major contributor to runners-up Rajasthan Royals' successful campaign. He won the Purple Cap, having finished with 27 wickets at an incredible average of 19.51. The wrist-spinner now has the most wickets in an IPL season by a spinner. Former CSK leg-spinner Imran Tahir held the record earlier (26 wickets in IPL 2016).