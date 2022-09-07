Sports

2022 US Open: Record-breaking Garcia and Jabeur reach semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 07, 2022, 02:18 pm 3 min read

Jabeur is the first African woman in the Open Era to reach US Open semis (Photo credit: Twitter/@wta)

Caroline Garcia and Ons Jabeur have progressed to the semis of the 2022 US Open after winning their respective matches in the women's singles category. Garcia overcame Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-4 to claim her maiden semi-final berth at Grand Slams. On the other hand, 2022 Wimbledon finalist Jabeur defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 7-6. Here we present the key details.

Garcia 3rd Frenchwoman in Open Era to make US Open semis

Garcia is on a 13-match-win streak at the moment. She had recently won the Cincinnati crown. As per WTA, playing in her first major quarter-final since 2017, Garcia is now the third Frenchwoman in the Open Era to make the US Open semis. She has joined Amelie Mauresmo (2002 and 2006) and Mary Pierce (2005).

Numbers Key details about Garcia

As per WTA, the 28-year-old Garcia is bidding to become the first Frenchwoman since 2005 to make the US Open final and the first since 2013 to win a major singles title. Garcia now has a 40-15 win-loss record in 2022. Overall at Grand Slams, Garcia has improved her win-loss record to 53-41. At US Open, her tally reads 15-9.

Key stats Garcia earns a solid win over Gauff

Garcia (4) served one ace less as compared to Gauff (5). She made fewer double faults though (4) to Gauff's five. Garcia recorded a 77% win on the first serve. She converted three out of eight break points. She won 106 points. Garcia now has a 1-2 record over Gauff. She suffered two successive losses prior to this match.

Jabeur Jabeur scripts history

Jabeur has become the first African woman in the Open Era to reach the US Open semis. Her win-loss record at Slams read 37-21. She has entered just her second semi-final at Slam events and a maiden one here at the Flushing Meadows. She had suffered three successive third-round exits prior to this year. In 2022, Jabeur has a win-loss record of 43-13.

Stat attack Jabeur improves her record over Tomljanovic

Jabeur has improved her win-loss record over Ajla Tomljanovic to 3-0. In the match, Jabeur served four aces to her opponent's one. She clocked just two double faults to Ajla's nine. She had a 71% win on the first serve and converted five out of six break points. She won a total of 77 points.

Information Garcia and Jabeur will face each other

Garcia and Jabeur will face each other in the semis. In terms of their H2H record, Jabeur has a 2-0 tally. Both these wins came at Grand Slam events (2019 US Open and 2020 Australian Open).

