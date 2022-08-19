Sports

How has Petra Kvitova fared at the US Open?

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 19, 2022, 05:51 pm 2 min read

Kvitova is 31-14 at the US Open (Source: Twitter/@usopen)

Czech star Petra Kvitova is set to face Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarter-final at the Western and Southern Open. The former defeated Jil Teichmann, Sorana Cirstea, and Ons Jabeur to reach the last eight in the hard-court tournament. After the tournament, Kvitova, who has won a solitary title this season, would attempt to clinch her third major title at the US Open.

Record Kvitova is 31-14 at the US Open

Kvitova has a win-loss record of 31-14 at the US Open (Win percentage: 69). She is yet to reach the semi-final at this Slam. The Czech professional qualified for the quarter-final in 2015 and 2017. She has not gone past the fourth round in New York ever since. Her best result in this period came in 2020 (fourth round).

Numbers Here are the notable numbers

In 2015, Kvitova reached her maiden quarter-final at the US Open after beating qualifier Johanna Konta. The former registered the feat of qualifying for at least the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments. In 2017, Kvitova defeated third seed Garbine Muguruza to enter the US Open quarter-finals. It was Kvitova's 10th appearance in the Grand Slam quarter-final.

Form Kvitova won her 29th singles title in Eastbourne

Kvitova, at 32, became the fifth player aged over 30 to win a title this year. Simona Halep (Melbourne Summer Set 1), Angelique Kerber (Strasbourg), Tatjana Maria (Bogota), and Zhang Shuai (Lyon) are the others. Kvitova breezed past defending champion Jelena Ostapenko to win Eastbourne International. The former won 6-3, 6-2 to clinch her 29th WTA singles title. She is 20-15 in 2022.

Stats A look at her career stats

Kvitova boasts a career win-loss record of 596-271. She is a two-time Wimbledon champion (2011 and 2014) and holds a 69-25 record in grass-court matches. Kvitova has won at least 30 matches each at Wimbledon, the French Open, and the US Open. She was the runner-up at the Australian Open in 2019. The 32-year-old has a win-loss record of 25-13 at this Slam.