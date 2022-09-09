Sports

Virat Kohli vs Ricky Ponting: Stats after 71 international hundreds

Virat Kohli vs Ricky Ponting: Stats after 71 international hundreds

Written by V Shashank Sep 09, 2022, 07:19 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli scored his maiden hundred in T20I cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

On Thursday, India's Virat Kohli took the cricketing fraternity by storm as he scored his 71st ton in international cricket. He clobbered a 61-ball 122* against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup. Notably, it's Kohli's maiden T20I century. With that, the run machine equaled the century count of Aussie legend Ricky Ponting at the international arena. We compare their stats after 71 international hundreds.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ponting is regarded as one of the world's best batters to have graced the game. He was in a league of his own, dominating both the Test and ODI circuits.

One cannot disagree that Ponting is Australia's best batter after Sir Don Bradman. Such was the legacy he left behind.

Now to match Punter's centuries tally is a terrific achievement for the 33-year-old Kohli.

Kohli Third Indian to surpass 24,000 runs in international cricket

Kohli's century saw him pip 24,000 runs in the international arena. He now owns 24,002 runs in 468 matches (522 innings). Kohli is only the third Indian batter to breach the milestone after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (34,357) and Rahul Dravid (24,208). The stylish cricketer averages an applause-worthy 53.81 at the highest level. He has struck 124 fifties, besides scoring 71 hundreds.

Records Kohli broke a truckload of records

Kohli equaled Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in terms of most centuries by an Indian in T20s (6). He is the fourth Indian besides Rohit, Rahul, and Suresh Raina to claim an international ton across formats. Kohli's 122* is the highest score by an Indian in T20Is, surpassing Rohit's (118 vs SL). Kohli (1,042) surpassed Rohit (1,016) as India's leading run-getter in Asia Cup.

Ponting An all-time Aussie great!

Ponting marked his international debut against South Africa in an ODI, dating back to February 15, 1995. He then went on to compile a mammoth 27,483 runs across 560 matches (668 innings), averaging 45.95. He clocked 71 hundreds and 146 fifties. He concluded as Australia's leading run-getter in both ODIs (13,589) and Tests (13,378). He also amassed 401 T20I runs at 28.64 (50s: 2).

Stats Kohli vs Ponting after 71 hundreds

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has become the fastest cricketer to attain 71 tons on the international circuit (522 innings). Ponting took 651 innings to attain the herculean tally. Run-wise, Kohli (24,002) visibly ranks behind Ponting (27,287). However, Kohli averages a phenomenal 53.81 in comparison to the latter (46.88). Only Sachin Tendulkar has more international hundreds than the duo on the big stage (100).

Centuries A breakdown of Kohli, Ponting's international hundreds

Kohli's insatiable thirst for runs got him 43 hundreds in ODIs, 27 in Tests, and solitary in T20Is. He has compiled 32 tons at home, 34 in away conditions, and five in neutral venues. Meanwhile, Ponting smashed 41 centuries in 50-overs cricket, besides notching 30 in the longest format. He slammed 36, 26, and nine hundreds in home, away, and neutral conditions, respectively.

Wins Who contributed more in a winning cause?

Ponting was a part of the mighty Australians who rarely lost a battle across formats. He mustered 20,032 runs across 372 matches in a winning cause, averaging 54.14. He clocked 55 hundreds and 111 fifties in this regard. Kohli already owns 275 wins to his name and has hoarded 15,484 runs in the same at 66.17. He boasts 49 hundreds and 75 fifties.

Captaincy Captaincy brought out the best of Kohli

As captain, Kohli battered 12,883 runs across 213 matches. He averaged a jaw-dropping 59.91. He notched 41 hundreds and 58 fifties. Notably, the Delhi-born was on a different horizon with the added responsibility, given he averaged a contrasting 48.13 as a mere batter. As for Ponting, the Aussie maestro hoarded 15,440 runs in 324 matches, averaging 45.54 (100s: 41, 50s: 88).