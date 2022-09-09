Sports

Asia Cup 2022, SL vs PAK: Shanaka opts to bowl

A hostile-looking Pakistan will cross swords with a free-spirited Sri Lanka in Friday's Super Four clash in Asia Cup 2022. Both teams have qualified for the final, yet they will be raring to showcase their A-game in this fixture. Pakistan clinched a thrilling win against Afghanistan, while SL trounced Team India. The news from the center is SL skipper Dasun Shanaka will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this affair. Chasing sides have won five of seven matches played in the tournament underway. Teams should eye a score around 180-185. India's Virat Kohli struck his maiden T20I ton (122*) in the last fixture played here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information Here is the head-to-head record (T20Is)

Pakistan own a 13-8 win-loss record against the Lankans in 20-overs cricket. The tally includes a six-wicket win from the 2016 Asia Cup. Umar Akmal's 37-ball 48 eased the 151-run chase for Pakistan.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Kusal Mendis has clobbered 298 T20I runs this year at 33.11 (50s: 3). Wanindu Hasaranga has affected 65 dismissals across 42 T20Is, averaging 15.36. Naseem Shah has claimed six T20I scalps at 16.33. Mohammad Rizwan has slammed 235 runs in T20Is this year, averaging 58.75 (50s: 2). Shadab Khan has pocketed 80 T20I wickets at 20.95 (economy: 7.03).

Teams Here are the two teams

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali , Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka