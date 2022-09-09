Virat Kohli slams maiden T20I ton: Presenting the top reactions
On Thursday, Indian cricket team batter Virat Kohli dished out a commanding 122* from 61 balls against Afghanistan in a Super Four match at the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli's brilliant knock helped India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs. Kohli, who registered his maiden T20I century, had to wait for a ton across formats for 1,000-plus days. Here are the top reactions.
India were off to a flier, with KL Rahul and Kohli sharing a century stand. While Rahul departed on a well-made 62, the former Indian skipper completed a historic century. It was Kohli's maiden T20I century and first in international cricket since November 2019. India finished on 212/2 (20). In what turned out to be a one-sided affair, Afghanistan succumbed to Indian pacers.
Kohli's hundred saw him race to 276 runs across before India signed out of the Asia Cup. He is currently the highest run-getter in the tourney, with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (212) trailing him. Kohli averaged a monstrous 92.00, striking at 147.59. His scores read: 35, 59*, 60, 0, and finally 122*. Clearly, the break from cricket served Kohli well, bringing his vintage self.
Wishes galore from the cricketing world for @imVkohli as he gets to his 71st International Century 👏👏#AsiaCup2022 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EELvAPQ3kQ— BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2022
Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim tweeted that the best player on the planet is back, referring to Kohli. Meanwhile, Hasan Ali stated that the great is back. Rumman Raees was thrilled to see Kohli smash a ton and said it was a statement on offer. India's ODI ace Shikhar Dhawan and former cricketers Amit Mishra and Suresh Raina also lauded Kohli.
The best player on the planet is back @imVkohli #GOAT𓃵— Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) September 8, 2022
Nothing can buy this respect.. this is what a cricker plays for. A brilliant hundred @imVkohli. We Hope we don’t have to wait so long for your 72nd century. #IndvsAFG pic.twitter.com/p65KDdOtKo— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 8, 2022
Maiden T20 century , so happy for you @imVkohli You totally deserved it🔥 Immense respect for such a brilliant innings #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/H1EVC1N86A— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 8, 2022
The 71st is finally here, long wait but worth it. What composed and powerful innings and statement from Virat Kohli. Maza aagaya! #INDvsAFG #asiacup2022 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/4MQWG0zg00— Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) September 8, 2022
The great is back @imVkohli— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 8, 2022
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri said, "You can delay class all you want to, don't even think of denying it. That ton? Worth it's weight in gold. That smile? Priceless. Shine on, champ."
You can delay class all you want to, don't even think of denying it.— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 8, 2022
That ton? Worth it's weight in gold. That smile? Priceless. Shine on, champ. @imVkohli
Kohli's former RCB team-mate AB de Villiers said when he spoke to the former on Thursday, he knew something was brewing. "When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing Well played my friend," tweeted ABD.
When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing💪— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022
Well played my friend