Virat Kohli slams maiden T20I ton: Presenting the top reactions

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 09, 2022, 06:41 pm 2 min read

Tributes have poured in from everywhere (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

On Thursday, Indian cricket team batter Virat Kohli dished out a commanding 122* from 61 balls against Afghanistan in a Super Four match at the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli's brilliant knock helped India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs. Kohli, who registered his maiden T20I century, had to wait for a ton across formats for 1,000-plus days. Here are the top reactions.

IND vs AFG How did the match pan out?

India were off to a flier, with KL Rahul and Kohli sharing a century stand. While Rahul departed on a well-made 62, the former Indian skipper completed a historic century. It was Kohli's maiden T20I century and first in international cricket since November 2019. India finished on 212/2 (20). In what turned out to be a one-sided affair, Afghanistan succumbed to Indian pacers.

Asia Cup 2022 King Kohli returns!

Kohli's hundred saw him race to 276 runs across before India signed out of the Asia Cup. He is currently the highest run-getter in the tourney, with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (212) trailing him. Kohli averaged a monstrous 92.00, striking at 147.59. His scores read: 35, 59*, 60, 0, and finally 122*. Clearly, the break from cricket served Kohli well, bringing his vintage self.

Twitter Post Wishes galore for Kohli

Wishes galore from the cricketing world for @imVkohli as he gets to his 71st International Century 👏👏#AsiaCup2022 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EELvAPQ3kQ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2022

Praises Pakistan and Indian cricketers express their joy

Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim tweeted that the best player on the planet is back, referring to Kohli. Meanwhile, Hasan Ali stated that the great is back. Rumman Raees was thrilled to see Kohli smash a ton and said it was a statement on offer. India's ODI ace Shikhar Dhawan and former cricketers Amit Mishra and Suresh Raina also lauded Kohli.

Twitter Post The #GOAT is back

The best player on the planet is back @imVkohli #GOAT𓃵 — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) September 8, 2022

Twitter Post Nothing can buy this respects, feels Mishra

Nothing can buy this respect.. this is what a cricker plays for. A brilliant hundred @imVkohli. We Hope we don’t have to wait so long for your 72nd century. #IndvsAFG pic.twitter.com/p65KDdOtKo — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 8, 2022

Twitter Post Raina is happy for Kohli

Maiden T20 century , so happy for you @imVkohli You totally deserved it🔥 Immense respect for such a brilliant innings #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/H1EVC1N86A — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 8, 2022

Twitter Post 71st ton is finally here

The 71st is finally here, long wait but worth it. What composed and powerful innings and statement from Virat Kohli. Maza aagaya! #INDvsAFG #asiacup2022 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/4MQWG0zg00 — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) September 8, 2022

Twitter Post The great is back!

The great is back @imVkohli — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 8, 2022

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri said, "You can delay class all you want to, don't even think of denying it. That ton? Worth it's weight in gold. That smile? Priceless. Shine on, champ."

Twitter Post 'You cannot deny class'

You can delay class all you want to, don't even think of denying it.

That ton? Worth it's weight in gold. That smile? Priceless. Shine on, champ. @imVkohli — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 8, 2022

Quote AB de Villiers felt something was brewing

Kohli's former RCB team-mate AB de Villiers said when he spoke to the former on Thursday, he knew something was brewing. "When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing Well played my friend," tweeted ABD.

Twitter Post Kohli dancing again!

When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing💪

Well played my friend — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022