Sports

Decoding the Indian players with international hundreds across formats

Decoding the Indian players with international hundreds across formats

Written by V Shashank Sep 09, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

Kohli is now only the fourth Indian to score hundreds across international formats (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian run machine, Virat Kohli, on Thursday, stunned the cricket fraternity with his maiden ton in T20Is during the Super Four match against Afghanistan in Asia Cup. The right-hander whacked a match-winning 61-ball 122*, hitting 12 fours and six sixes. Notably, Kohli has become the fourth Indian cricketer to own a century in each format at the international level. We decode the Indian players.

Raina Raina was the first of a kind!

Suresh Raina, who debuted in ODIs in 2005, clocked his maiden ton (101) in the same against Hong Kong in 2008. The southpaw etched history as the first Indian to slam a T20I century (101), attaining the feat against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup in May. He completed the honors with a 120 against SL in Tests a few months later.

Rohit Rohit joins the elite list

Rohit Sharma is one of the sweetest timers of the ball and has been a class act since 2013. He clocked his maiden ODI hundred (114) against Zimbabwe in 2010. He dazzled on his Test debut with a 177 against West Indies. The right-hander then scored the first of his four T20I tons, a magnificent-looking 106, against South Africa in 2015 to script history.

Rahul Rahul enters the cricketing books

KL Rahul started his career as a red-ball cricketer, with a century (110) at SCG in his maiden Test series in 2014-15. He then established himself as a white-ball specialist with awe-inspiring shows in the shortest format. The Zimbabwe tour in 2016 witnessed the Karnataka-born clock a hundred (100*) on his ODI debut, which was followed by a 51-ball 110* against WI at Lauderhill.

Kohli Kohli floors Afghanistan with a match-winning ton

Kohli became a white-ball giant quite early, with the first of his 43 ODI hundreds (107) against SL in 2009. The rising sensation then punched his maiden Test century, a counter-attacking 116, against Australia in 2012. Coming into the Asia Cup, Kohli shrugged off his poor run across formats with fifties against Hong Kong and Pakistan, and a sensational 122* to conclude the tourney.