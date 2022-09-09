Sports

Chelsea appoint Graham Potter as manager: Decoding his stats

Sep 09, 2022

Potter has been named new Chelsea manager (Photo credit: Twitter/@OfficialBHAFC)

Premier League club Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager. The decision comes after Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel. Potter, who was doing a great job at fellow Premier League club Brighton, has signed a five-year deal with the Blues. Meanwhile, Adam Lallana will be player-coach for Brighton until a permanent solution is found. Here we decode Potter's managerial stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chelsea acted in a ruthless fashion to get rid of Tuchel, despite the German leading them to Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup glory.

Chelsea also reached the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals under Tuchel last season.

However, despite breaking the transfer spending this summer, Chelsea have started poorly and the new owners didn't hesitate to call the shots.

Reasons Why have Chelsea hired Potter?

Brighton have done well under Potter and the growth has been visible. He led the Seagulls to a ninth-placed finish last season in the Premier League. Potter plays an attractive brand of football with great tactical awareness. He has improved a lot of players and made them versatile in nature. This is something Chelsea want to extract out from Potter.

Premier League Potter's record in the Premier League

Potter has managed 120 games so far in the Premier League. He has seen Brighton win 34, draw 44, and lose 42 games respectively, The Seagulls have managed to score 133 goals and concede 149 under Potter. The 2021-22 season was terrific as Brighton ended 9th, having amassed 51 points. This was 10 points more attained in 2020-21 and 2019-20 respectively (41 each).

Information Brighton have been superb this season

Brighton played five Premier League matches in the 2022-23 season last month. They claimed three wins, one draw, besides a single defeat. In September, they bullied Leicester City 5-2. Besides, last month also saw them beat Forest Green in the Carabao Cup 2nd round.

Information His overall numbers at Brighton

Potter managed 135 games for Brighton in all competitions. He helped the team win 42 matches, besides drawing 46, and losing 47 times. He had a win percentage of 31.10.

Numbers His overall career numbers

Potter started his managerial career with Swedish club Ostersunds. He managed 249 games (W127 D60 L62). He had a win percentage of 51. He won three trophies with the club. Potter moved to Swansea City next. In 51 games, he saw his side win 21, draw 11, and lose 19. He had a win percentage of 41.20.