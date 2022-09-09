Sports

2022 US Open: Meet the women's singles finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 09, 2022, 04:15 pm 3 min read

Swiatek earned an impressive win over Sabalenka (Photo credit: Twitter/@usopen)

Women's world number one tennis star Iga Swiatek will be facing Ons Jabeur in the final of the 2022 US Open. Swiatek overcame sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a 2-hour, 11-minute clash. On the other hand, Jabeur dished out a commanding show against an in-form Caroline Garcia to reach her second straight Grand Slam final.

Swiatek Swiatek marches on to reach the final

Swiatek continued her impressive run to beat Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka served four aces compared to Swiatek's two. However, she had seven double faults, with Swiatek clocking three. The latter had a 73% win on the first serve. She also converted seven out of 10 break points. Swiatek clinched 90 points in total. In terms of H2H, Swiatek now owns a 4-1 record over Sabalenka.

Do you know? 56-7 win-loss record in 2022

Swiatek now has a 56-7 win-loss record in 2022. The last player to win more matches in a single season was Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who won 57 matches in 2019. Swiatek has now beaten Sabalenka four times in 2022 itself (100% record).

Information H2H record between Swiatek and Jabeur

Swiatek and Jabeur share a 2-2 win-loss record. The two players are 1-1 on hard courts. They have met once this season, with Swiatek prevailing in the Rome final on clay 6-2, 6-2.

Slams Swiatek has a 20-2 record at Slams this year

Swiatek now has a 20-2 record at Grand Slams this year. She had earlier won the Roland Garros title. She owns a 49-12 win-loss record at Slams, including 12-3 at US Open. Swiatek is chasing a third career Slam title and a maiden one here at the Flushing Meadows. Interestingly, Swiatek is 2-0 in Grand Slam finals.

Jabeur Jabeur breezes past Garcia

Jabeur breezed past Caroline Garcia in a one-sided contest. She won 6-1, 6-3 in just 66 minutes. Jabeur produced eight aces and clocked 21 winners. She did not face a break point and managed to convert all four of her chances. However, she clocked two double faults to Garcia's none. Jabeur had a staggering 83% win on the first serve.

Information A 3-0 record for Jabeur over Garcia

Jabeur now holds a crucial 3-0 win-loss record over Garcia. Prior to this win, she beat the Frenchwoman at the 2020 Australian Open and 2019 US Open.

2022 Jabeur has a 44-13 win-loss record in 2022

Jabeur's win-loss record at Grand Slams read 38-21. She has entered just her second final at Slam events and a maiden one here at the Flushing Meadows. She had suffered three successive third-round exits prior to this year. In 2022, Jabeur has a win-loss record of 44-13. Her wins tally is only next to Swiatek.

Information Jabeur scripts this record

As per WTA, Jabeur has become the first player to advance to the final in Wimbledon and at the US Open in the same season since Serena Williams in 2019. She also ended Garcia's 13-match win streak.