T20 World Cup: Matthew Hayden returns as Pakistan team mentor

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 09, 2022, 03:18 pm 2 min read

Hayden will mentor the Pakistan cricket team

Matthew Hayden has been announced as Pakistan's team mentor for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, starting next month. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the same via an official statement on Friday. Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on October 15, the day Pakistan cricket team arrives from Christchurch after competing in the T20I series also involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

"The decision is a continuation of Hayden's involvement with the national men's side after he inspired them to the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the league matches." a PCB statement read.

As per ICC, Hayden said he has been following Pakistan's performances in the ongoing Asia Cup and credited the Babar Azam-led side for its big win over India in the Super Four. He also added that he thinks this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective.

"I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can't wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room," the former Aussie cricket ace said.

Pakistan lost their opening Asia Cup 2022 encounter versus India in Group A before besting Hong Kong. In the Super Four, they handed India a defeat with one ball to spare. This was followed by a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan. Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in what is a rehearsal ahead of Sunday's final between the two sides.

.@HaydosTweets rejoins Pakistan's support staff as team mentor for the T20 World Cup 👍



🎥 Let's recap his previous stint with the team in the @T20WorldCup last year



