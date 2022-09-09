Sports

Diamond League Finals, Neeraj Chopra scripts history: Decoding his achievements

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Sep 09, 2022, 02:52 pm 3 min read

Neeraj shined in the Diamond League finals (Source: Twitter/@Neeraj_chopra1)

Ace javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, scripted history as he became the first Indian to win the coveted Diamond League Finals title in Zurich, Switzerland. The 24-year-old aced the Diamond League 2022 with a throw of 88.44m. Notably, Neeraj is now an Olympic gold winner, silver medallist at the World Athletics Championships, and Diamond League champion, all within a span of 13 months.

Finals Neeraj shines at the Diamond League Finals

Neeraj started with a foul but bounced back with a title-winning throw of 88.44m in the second attempt. Interestingly, it remains his fourth-best career effort, but it got the job done for the Khandra-born. Meanwhile, Neeraj covered 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m, and 83.60 in his next four attempts. 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch finished second (86.94m) followed by Germany's Julian Weber (83.73m).

Twitter Post Job done for Chopra

Diamond League Neeraj's performance in the past editions of Diamond League finals

Neeraj competed in his third Diamond League finals after concluding seventh in 2017 and fourth in 2018. He participated in only two legs in 2022, with a second-place finish in Stockholm followed by a win in Lausanne. Neeraj (15) finished at the fourth spot, behind Vadlejch (27 from four events), Weber (19 from three events), and World Champion Anderson Peters (16 from two events).

Information Chopra has been awarded with the Diamond Trophy

Chopra has managed six throws of 88m-plus this year to highlight his consistency. He has been awarded with the Diamond Trophy, besides being handed a wild card for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. However, he has already qualified for the event.

Lausanne Lausanne Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra clinches gold medal

Recently, Chopra won the gold medal at the Lausanne Diamond League. He clocked a monster 89.08m throw. Notably, none of the competitors came close. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch finished second with a best attempt of 85.88m. USA's Curtis Thompson took third place on the podium. This was also the first time an Indian athlete clinched the top spot in a Diamond League meet.

History Chopra scripted history at World Athletics Championships

Back in July, Chopra clinched the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon (men's javelin throw final). The 24-year-old finished second with a best throw of 88.13m. Meanwhile, Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal (90.54m). Chopra became only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George (bronze in 2003).

Achievements A look at Chopra's notable achievements

Chopra broke his national record at the Stockholm Diamond League (89.94m) earlier in July. In 2021, Chopra won gold at Meeting Cidade de Lisboa (83.18m) and the Folksam Grand Prix in Sweden (80.96m). Chopra then became the second Indian to clinch an individual Olympic gold (Tokyo Games) after former shooter Abhinav Bindra. The former had claimed Independent India's first medal in athletics.

Performance Chopra has been in a red-hot form

Chopra won the gold at Athletics Central North West League Meeting in 2020. In 2021, he won gold at the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa. He won gold at Folksam Grand Prix before a bronze at Kuortane Games and Olympic gold. In 2022, he claimed silver at Paavo Nurmi Games. He won silver at Diamond League and World Athletics Championships.