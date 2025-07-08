Mahindra teases 4 SUV concepts ahead of Independence Day debut

Mahindra is gearing up to unveil four new SUV concepts at its annual Independence Day event. The models, dubbed Vision T, Vision S, Vision X, and Vision SXT, will be based on a new platform called Freedom NU. The teaser campaign for these upcoming vehicles has been launched under the name freedom_nu. Each car features a top-angle view of the bonnet in its respective teaser. Take a look.

Versatility A look at the Freedom NU platform The Freedom NU platform is expected to be a monocoque construction that can support petrol, diesel, electric, and hybrid powertrains. This flexible architecture will form the basis of several future Mahindra SUVs for domestic and export markets. The teaser images of the Vision T concept show a tall muscular profile similar to the Thar.e concept introduced in 2023.

Car 1 Vision T likely to be an electric version of Thar The Vision T concept could become a more production-ready electric version of Mahindra's iconic off-roader. The teaser hints at the brand's renowned off-road capabilities combined with advanced EV technology. However, details about this model are still scarce. The upcoming Freedom_NU event is likely to showcase more concept cars and innovations alongside the Vision T.

Car 2, 3 What about Vision S and Vision SXT? The teaser for the Vision S shows a bold, upright profile with prominent air intakes on the bonnet. This model is expected to be available with ICE and EV powertrains, possibly built on Mahindra's new flexible platform. The Vision SXT leans toward a traditional yet strong aesthetic, with elements like flared wheel arches and a pronounced skid plate contributing to its tough appearance.