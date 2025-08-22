Apple loses another AI executive to Meta, 6th in row

Apple has lost another top artificial intelligence (AI) executive, Frank Chu, to Meta Platforms , according to Bloomberg. The move comes even as the social media giant prepares to slow down its recruitment process. Chu, who led Apple's AI teams focused on cloud infrastructure and training, will be joining Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), an initiative supported by Mark Zuckerberg and led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang.

Transition details Chu's role at Apple and new position at Meta At Apple, Chu was instrumental in managing large language models (LLMs) on the company's cloud servers and training the software. He also contributed to developing search features for Siri voice assistant and entertainment services. At Meta, he will work on a new team called MSL Infra, which will handle AI infrastructure work under Wang.

Recruitment trends Exodus of Apple AI talent to Meta Chu is the sixth Apple AI models employee to join Meta. The trend started in July when Ruoming Pang, head of Apple's models team, left for a $200 million package at Meta. He was followed by AI engineers Tom Gunter, Mark Lee, Bowen Zhang, and Yun Zhu. Despite the high-profile exits, Apple and Meta spokespeople have declined to comment on these developments.