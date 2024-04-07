Next Article

It will get multiple engine options

Mahindra XUV3XO to debut on April 29: What to expect

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:45 pm Apr 07, 202403:45 pm

What's the story Mahindra is preparing to launch its latest model, the XUV3XO, on April 29, 2024. The unveiling comes after a period of rigorous testing. This new addition is expected to raise competition in the sub-four-meter SUV segment. The XUV3XO will be competing with models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

Design overhaul

Sneak peek into the revamped design

The 2024 Mahindra XUV3XO will feature a revamped front and rear design, with fresh dual-tone alloy wheels. The front fascia will borrow elements from Mahindra's BEV electric range. Notable features will include a redesigned rear bumper, horizontally positioned reflectors, and LED taillights with L-shaped LED turn indicators. A chrome-accented bumper-mounted number plate and a revised trunk lid will also be available.

Exteriors

Additional exterior upgrades

Further upgrades to the XUV3XO will include a rear wiper and washer, roof rails, an integrated spoiler, high-positioned stop lamps, and an antenna. These enhancements will add to the vehicle's overall aesthetic appeal. The significant exterior enhancements will be particularly noticeable at the rear end of the vehicle.

Interior enhancements

Inside the XUV3XO

The interior of the XUV3XO is set to feature premium upgrades. These include a tweaked dashboard, and a freestanding bigger 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Fresh upholstery, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and AdrenoX UI that supports OTA updates should also be present. These enhancements will aim to provide an elevated driving experience.

Safety upgrades

Enhanced safety features and first-in-segment sunroof

The safety features of the XUV3XO are also getting a significant upgrade. These include a 360-degree-view camera, and an ADAS module, as seen in spy shots. In addition to these, the model is set to introduce a first-in-segment panoramic sunroof. These updates aim to provide enhanced safety and comfort for passengers.

Engine

Multiple powertrain options will be available

Mahindra XUV3XO should run on a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine making 110hp of power and 200Nm of torque. A 1.2-liter turbo-petrol GDI mill generating 130hp/250Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel unit capable of 117hp/300Nm should also be available. Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed manual and an Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.