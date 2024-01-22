2024 Mahindra XUV300 to be launched in India by March

1/5

Auto 2 min read

2024 Mahindra XUV300 to be launched in India by March

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:40 pm Jan 22, 202412:40 pm

The car was first introduced in 2019

Mahindra is gearing up to unveil its latest creation, the XUV300 (facelift), in India by next month or March 2024. This revamped sub-4-meter SUV will come with a fresh design and a plethora of new features. First introduced in 2019, a facelift of the XUV300 has been eagerly anticipated, as it has begun to look dated compared to its rivals.

2/5

Updated exterior design

The 2024 XUV300 will showcase a significantly updated exterior design, aligning with Mahindra's forthcoming BE series of SUVs. The front end will feature new LED headlamps with DRLs extending to the lower bumper and an updated grille. The rear will undergo a major transformation with sleek connected LED taillamps, a reimagined tailgate, and a new rear bumper for the registration plate. While the side profile and overall silhouette will remain unchanged, new alloy wheels will be added.

3/5

What about new features?

The new Mahindra XUV300 will also boast major feature upgrades, such as a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display, a panoramic sunroof, and an electronic parking brake. A free-standing 10.25-inch infotainment system with Mahindra's latest interface and AdrenoX connected car technology will be available.

4/5

Powertrain options and rivals

Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will retain its current engine options: the 1.5-liter turbo-diesel, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol, and the 1.2-liter tGDi petrol unit. Gearbox options will also remain the same. However, the 130hp, 1.2-liter tGDi petrol engine is expected to receive a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox from Aisin. The SUV will continue to compete with models like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai VENUE, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the Indian market.

Poll