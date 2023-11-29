Mahindra Bolero range has 11,000 pending deliveries in India

By Pradnesh Naik 05:27 pm Nov 29, 202305:27 pm

Mahindra Bolero Neo rides on rugged alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has announced that it has 11,000 pending car deliveries across India, for the Bolero range. The automaker also shared that on average, the SUV maker secures about 51,000 orders each month, of which around 9,000 belong to Bolero. According to a report from Carwale, the dealer stock for the brand in Q2 FY24 is projected to last roughly 30 days. The company has admitted to a month-end skew in production ramp-up due to steel shortages.

Mahindra has over 2.85 lakh pending deliveries

Mahindra is currently dealing with a backlog of over 2.85 lakh car deliveries in India. The Bolero and Scorpio ranges are particularly popular among customers. Despite production challenges due to steel shortages, the company remains committed to meeting customer demands and delivering top-notch vehicles. This dedication has helped the automaker maintain a strong presence in the automotive industry.

Let's take a look at the performance figures

The Mahindra Bolero and the Bolero Neo are exclusively offered with diesel engines. The former is fueled by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 75hp of power and 210Nm of torque, and is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. The latter is backed by a 1.5-liter diesel motor too that churns out 100hp of power and 260Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox as well. Both SUVs boast a boxy silhouette to enhance their rugged appeal.

How much does the Bolero range cost in India?

The Bolero ranges between Rs. 9.79 lakh and Rs. 10.8 lakh, while the Bolero Neo is priced between Rs. 9.64 lakh and Rs. 12.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. Mahindra continues to experience strong demand for its SUVs on our shores. The company's dedication to addressing customer needs and providing high-quality products plays a significant role in its success.