Mahindra announces sponsorship of 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 06, 2023 | 01:16 pm 2 min read

Mahindra XUV300 competes in the mid-size SUV segment in India (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has announced its sponsorship of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The tournament is set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. As an associate sponsor, the carmaker will join forces with Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar to reach a vast audience worldwide. The automaker, with its SUV-only fleet, is currently the fourth largest on our shores and plans to expand its presence in European markets.

The automaker aims to connect with cricket fans worldwide

During the ICC World Cup, Mahindra will market its SUVs and tractors to different markets. Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO of the Auto and Farm sector at Mahindra said, "This sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to reach a vast audience." The company aims to connect with millions of passionate cricket fans through this sponsorship.

It plans to expand its fleet in the European region

Mahindra's SUV-only fleet includes popular models like the XUV700, Scorpio-N, Thar, XUV300, and Bolero. The company is also venturing into electric vehicles with recently launched fully-electric XUV400 and plans to launch more e-SUVs in the coming years. The automaker aims to establish a strong presence in European markets by partnering with the Volkswagen Group. It plans to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles across the globe.

