Auto

Over 2 lakh bookings for Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio-N, and Thar

Over 2 lakh bookings for Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio-N, and Thar

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 17, 2023, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Mahindra XUV700 is equipped with Level-2 ADAS functions (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has over two lakh open orders for its popular SUVs, the XUV700, Scorpio-N, and Thar in India. The waiting period for these vehicles can stretch up to 16, 24, and 18 months respectively on our shores. With new competitors arriving in the market, the automaker has a steep challenge to deliver the four-wheelers to its customers on time.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as India's largest utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has been on a roll in recent years with the launch of the XUV700, Scorpio-N, and Thar.

Based on the brand's modern design philosophy, the SUVs were an instant hit.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the global semiconductor shortage impacting the automotive industry, the carmaker is now sitting with over two lakh open orders.

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is the automaker's top-selling offroad-focused lifestyle SUV. It flaunts a sculpted clamshell bonnet, circular headlamps, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It has a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, keyless entry, a water-resistant touchscreen infotainment panel, ABS, and dual airbags. It is powered by a 2.0-liter, mStallion turbo-petrol engine (150hp/300Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel motor (117hp/300Nm).

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N has a more mature design language than the Scorpio Classis model. It sports projector LED headlights, vertically stacked LED taillamps, and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. The six/seven-seater cabin features six airbags, a 12-speaker sound system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine offered in two tunes: 130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm, and a 2.0-liter, mStallion turbo-petrol unit (200hp/380Nm).

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 is a flagship model for the carmaker in India. It has LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, and designer alloy wheels. The spacious cabin gets a Sony sound system, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and ADAS functions, inside. It is fueled by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine in three tunes: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm, and a 2.0-liter, mStallion turbo-petrol motor (197hp/380Nm).

How much do they cost?

In India, the Mahindra Thar ranges between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 16.49 lakh, the Scorpio-N is available between Rs. 12.74 lakh and Rs. 24.05 lakh, and the flagship XUV700 can be yours between Rs. 13.45 lakh and Rs. 25.47 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).