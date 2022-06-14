Mahindra Scorpio-N's interiors revealed: Sony audio, built-in Alexa, leather seats
Mahindra is gearing up to launch the new-generation Scorpio-N in India on June 27. In the latest development, the homegrown automaker has now released a teaser video, revealing the interior details of the highly awaited SUV. The four-wheeler will sport a dual-tone treatment on the dashboard and upholstery, and shall get a 3D Sony sound system, among other highlights.
- Mahindra is slowly becoming India's largest SUV specialist, with capable products such as the Bolero, Thar, and XUV700 in its portfolio.
- The moniker 'Scorpio' completes two decades in our market this year and is one of the most sought-after names in its segment.
- The automaker plans to achieve similar success with the much-anticipated Scorpio-N by giving it an overall modern appeal.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N will boast a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights with bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and a skid plate. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. Vertically-positioned taillamps and a shark-fin antenna will be available on the rear end of the SUV.
Mahindra Scorpio-N will get a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine in two states of tune: 128hp and 158hp, and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill that will generate 168hp of power. Transmission duties will be handled by either a manual or an automatic gearbox.
On the inside, the Mahindra Scorpio-N will feature a six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, vertical AC vents, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 3D Sony sound system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Amazon Alexa. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a parking camera.
In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 Scorpio-N will be disclosed by Mahindra during the launch event on June 27. The SUV will likely carry a premium over the current-generation Scorpio, which starts at Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom).