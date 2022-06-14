Auto

Mahindra Scorpio-N's interiors revealed: Sony audio, built-in Alexa, leather seats

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 14, 2022, 11:17 am 2 min read

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will offer perforated leather seats (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the new-generation Scorpio-N in India on June 27. In the latest development, the homegrown automaker has now released a teaser video, revealing the interior details of the highly awaited SUV. The four-wheeler will sport a dual-tone treatment on the dashboard and upholstery, and shall get a 3D Sony sound system, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra is slowly becoming India's largest SUV specialist, with capable products such as the Bolero, Thar, and XUV700 in its portfolio.

The moniker 'Scorpio' completes two decades in our market this year and is one of the most sought-after names in its segment.

The automaker plans to achieve similar success with the much-anticipated Scorpio-N by giving it an overall modern appeal.

Exteriors The SUV will boast C-shaped DRLs and 18-inch rims

The Mahindra Scorpio-N will boast a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights with bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and a skid plate. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. Vertically-positioned taillamps and a shark-fin antenna will be available on the rear end of the SUV.

Information It will be available with two engine options

Mahindra Scorpio-N will get a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine in two states of tune: 128hp and 158hp, and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill that will generate 168hp of power. Transmission duties will be handled by either a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will feature an 8.0-inch infotainment panel and leather upholstery

On the inside, the Mahindra Scorpio-N will feature a six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, vertical AC vents, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 3D Sony sound system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Amazon Alexa. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a parking camera.

Information 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 Scorpio-N will be disclosed by Mahindra during the launch event on June 27. The SUV will likely carry a premium over the current-generation Scorpio, which starts at Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom).