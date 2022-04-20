Auto

Mahindra Thar becomes costlier by Rs. 51,000: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 20, 2022, 05:25 pm 3 min read

Mahindra Thar is a proper off-road vehicle with low-ratio 4WD and limited-slip differential (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has increased the prices of its Thar SUV in India by up to Rs. 51,000, depending on the variant. The prices have been hiked to partially offset the rising input costs. With the revised pricing, the popular off-roader now starts at Rs. 13.53 lakh and goes up to Rs. 16.03 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Thar is a lifestyle and capable off-roader offering from Mahindra's line-up. It offers an automatic transmission with 4WD system under Rs. 18 lakh mark.

Given the already long waiting period, the latest price-hike might put a dent in the demand for the SUV.

However, the hike is not unexpected considering almost all automakers have increased the prices of their products in the Indian market.

Exteriors The SUV looks rugged and features 18-inch alloy wheels

The Mahindra Thar sports a classic 'Jeep look' with a black grille and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by body-color B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, alloy wheels, and gets LED DRLs, LED taillights, and halogen headlamps for lighting. In terms of dimensions, the four-wheeler measures 3,985mm in length, 1,855mm in width, and 1,844mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

Interiors The Mahindra Thar features an infotainment system with off-road stats

On the Inside, the SUV offers a 4-seater cabin with fabric upholstery. Other features include automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 4-speaker audio system, 7.0-inch infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, and a digital MID in the instrument cluster. The dashboard gets an IP54 waterproof rating and the cabin is washable with drain plugs provided in floor.

Performance It is offered with a petrol and diesel engine option

The Mahindra Thar is offered with two BS6-ready engine options. The SUV gets a 2.0-liter petrol engine in two states of tune: 147.9hp/320Nm (AT) and 147.9hp/300Nm (MT) and a 2.2-liter diesel unit producing 128hp/300Nm. Transmission options include an AISIN-sourced 6-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual, with a rear-biased, shift-on-the-fly 4WD system with mechanical rear differential lock as standard on both.

Safety The SUV comes equipped with dual airbags and hill-descent control

For safety, the Mahindra Thar is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, ESP, hill hold, hill descent control, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX mounting points. It also features a tire pressure monitoring system and tire position indicator which should prove handy, especially while off-roading. For the first time in Thar's history, rear passengers are provided with retractable three-point seatbelts.

The Mahindra Thar now starts from Rs. 13.53 lakh for the base AX Hard Top petrol variant and goes up to Rs. 16.03 lakh for the top-of-the-line LX AT Hard Top diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom).