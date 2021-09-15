Offers worth Rs. 2.6 lakh on Mahindra cars this month

Mahindra is offering great deals on these cars

In an attempt to increase sales, Mahindra is offering great deals on select BS6-compliant cars in India, including the KUV100 NXT, XUV300, Scorpio, as well as XUV500. These offers can be availed in the form of accessories, cash discounts, corporate bonuses, and exchange benefits. Their validity extends till the end of this month. Here are more details.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Price starts at Rs. 6.09 lakh

Mahindra KUV100 NXT is available with offers worth Rs. 41,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 38,000. The car flaunts a chromed grille, a rear spoiler, halogen headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are six seats, a 7.0-inch infotainment console, and two airbags. It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 82hp/115Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra XUV300: Price begins at Rs. 7.95 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 can be bought with offers worth Rs. 46,000, including an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 20,000. The SUV has a chrome-accented grille, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It gets a 5-seater cabin with seven airbags and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. The vehicle is available with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine (115hp/300Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 108.6hp/200Nm.

Mahindra Scorpio: Price starts at Rs. 12.59 lakh

There are discounts worth Rs. 23,000 on the Mahindra Scorpio, including accessories of up to Rs. 13,000. The four-wheeler sports a chrome-finished grille, roof rails, projector headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The cabin gets auto climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and two airbags. It is fueled by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that generates 140hp of power and a peak torque of 319Nm.

Mahindra XUV500: Price begins at Rs. 14.22 lakh

Finally, the Mahindra XUV500 is available with benefits worth Rs. 2.63 lakh, including a cash discount of Rs. 1.79 lakh. The vehicle has a grille with chrome elements, projector headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are seven seats, a sunroof, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. The SUV is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that churns out 153hp/360Nm.