Revolt RV400 e-bike gets a new color option

Sep 15, 2021

Revolt RV400 will now be available in three color options

Revolt Motors has introduced a new shade for its RV400 electric bike, as announced by the company's founder, Rahul Sharma. The Twitter post also reveals that bookings for the bike will be opened soon. Though the company has not revealed the name of the latest color, it features a silver body with black highlights and joins the existing Rebel Red and Cosmic Black colors.

Design

The vehicle supports keyless start-stop

Revolt RV400 has a kerb weight of 108kg

Revolt RV400 sits on a lightweight single-cradle frame and features a muscular fuel tank-like structure, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, and an oval-shaped headlight. It also sports an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and 17-inch alloy wheels. With MyRevolt mobile app, you can start the bike without the key, lock/unlock it, and even locate it.

Information

It offers a range of 156km

The Revolt RV400 is backed by a 3.24KWh battery pack, paired with a 3kW motor. The powertrain produces a combined output of 170Nm and delivers a range of 156km. The bike has a top-speed of 85km/h.

Safety

Disc brakes are offered on both the wheels

For the rider's safety, the Revolt RV400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combi Braking System for improved handling on the roads. It offers Eco, City, and Sport riding modes. Suspension duties on the electric vehicle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Revolt RV400: Pricing and availability

The Revolt RV400 currently carries a price-tag of Rs. 90,799 (ex-showroom). As of now, it is not up for purchase in India. However, bookings for the two-wheeler will re-open soon.