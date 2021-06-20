Revolt RV400 e-bike sold out in less than two hours

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 12:05 am

Revolt sold Rs. 50 crore worth of RV400 e-bike in India in two hours

Following a long break, Revolt Motors had started accepting bookings for its RV400 electric bike in India recently. However, the company had to close the order books after receiving an overwhelming response. The automaker sold Rs. 50 crore worth of RV400 bikes in less than two hours despite the two-wheeler being available in only six cities, namely, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

Design

It has an all-LED lighting setup

It has a wheelbase of 1,350mm

The Revolt RV400 sits on a lightweight single cradle frame. It has a sporty stance with a muscular front section, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a grab rail, and an oval headlamp. It offers an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The two-wheeler has a kerb weight of 108kg.

Information

The vehicle delivers a range of 150km/charge

The Revolt RV400 is fueled by a 4hp, electric motor paired with a 3.24kWh battery pack. The powertrain allows the bike to reach a top-speed of 85km/h and offer a range of 150km per charge.

Safety

Combined braking system ensures safety of the rider

The Revolt RV400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling. It also has Eco, Normal, and Sport riding modes. Suspension duties on the electric bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit with an aluminium swingarm on the rear.

Information

Revolt RV400: Pricing and availability

Following the latest revision in the FAME II subsidy, the Revolt RV400 now costs Rs. 90,799 in Delhi and Rs. 1.07 lakh in other cities (both prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the two-wheeler will begin by September this year.