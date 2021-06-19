Yamaha launches Minions-inspired Vinoora 125 scooter in Vietnam

Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced the Vinoora 125 scooter in the Vietnamese market. It is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon. The two-wheeler has a funky design with a distinctive Minion-like front fascia. Other highlights of the vehicle include a fully-digital instrument cluster, 10-inch alloy wheels, and an 8hp, 125cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

It has a kerb weight of 94kg

The Yamaha Vinoora 125 features a quirky design with googly-eyed dual headlamps, a metal grille, a beak-shaped front apron, a single-piece flat-type seat, and a pillion grab rail. It also offers a fully-digital instrument console, a USB charging port, the company's Smart Start system, and rides on 10-inch alloy wheels. The scooter tips the scales at 94kg.

Information

The vehicle runs on a 125cc, air-cooled engine

The Yamaha Vinoora 125 is fueled by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which generates around 8hp of power and 9.7Nm of peak torque. The scooter has a claimed fuel efficiency of 57.7km/liter.

Safety

It has a disc brake on the front side

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha Vinoora 125 is equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear wheel. However, there is no ABS on offer. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by a telescopic fork on the front side and a single shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha Vinoora 125: Pricing

The pricing of the Vinoora 125 scooter in Vietnam is yet to be announced. For reference, in Taiwan, it starts at NTD 76,300 (roughly Rs. 2.04 lakh). The scooter is unlikely to be launched in India.