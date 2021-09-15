Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR track-focused cafe racer breaks cover

British automaker Triumph has revealed its Speed Triple 1200 RR motorbike. It will be up for sale in Europe from January 2022. As for the highlights, the track-focused bike has a retro-styled look and gets several electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,160cc, inline 3-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 178hp. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a TFT instrument cluster and 17-inch wheels

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR has a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, illuminated switch cubes, clip-on handlebars, a raised windscreen, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a full-LED setup for lighting and a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument console with support for turn-by-turn navigation. It rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels shod in Pirelli tires and weighs 199kg.

Information

It runs on a 178hp, 1,160cc engine

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR runs on a 1,160cc, inline 3-cylinder engine that makes 178hp of power and a peak torque of 125Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, a slip-and-assist clutch, as well as a quick-shifter.

Safety

It gets five riding modes

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, cruise control, and cornering traction control. It also gets five riding modes: Sport, Track, Rain, Road, and Rider Configurable. Suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by an Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active electronically-adjustable system comprising 43mm inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

Information

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR carries a price-tag of $20,950 (around Rs. 15.4 lakh). However, no information related to the motorcycle's pricing and availability in India is currently available.