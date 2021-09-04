Kawasaki KX250 and KX450 adventure bikes go official in India

Kawasaki launches 2022 KX250 and KX450 bikes in India

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2022 versions of its KX250 and KX450 off-road-biased motorcycles in India. Their price starts at Rs. 7.99 lakh. As for the highlights, the track-only two-wheelers have an aggressive design and are available solely in a Lime Green shade. Under the hood, they are powered by single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engines. Here are more details.

The bikes have spoked wheels and flat seats

The Kawasaki KX250 and KX450 sit on an aluminium perimeter frame and have a tall front fender, a flat-type seat, a tall-set exhaust, and a prominent beak. They ride on wire-spoked wheels that are wrapped in knobby tires. However, the two motorbikes miss out on street-legal features such as rear-view mirrors, a headlight, a taillamp, and turn indicators.

They are fueled by single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engines

The Kawasaki KX250 draws power from a 249cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine while the KX450 is fueled by a 449cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. However, the power and torque output figures are yet to be announced.

The two-wheelers get inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Kawasaki KX250 and KX450 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with launch control, electric start, and three map options for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much do they cost?

In India, the 2022 Kawasaki KX250 adventure-biased motorbike carries a price tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh, while the KX450 sports a price figure of Rs. 8.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).