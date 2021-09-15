2021 MG Astor SUV, with high-tech features, revealed in India

MG Motor reveals its Astor SUV in India

British automaker MG Motor has unveiled its Astor SUV in India. It should go on sale later this year. As for highlights, the four-wheeler looks sporty and offers segment-first Autonomous Level 2 technology and an AI-powered personal assistant voiced by Paralympic Khel Ratna Awardee, Dr. Deepa Malik. Under the hood, it is available with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

A detailed look at the AI assistant

The AI assistant has been developed by a company called Star Design and it sits at the heart of Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP)—MG Motor's in-house software for cars. MG claims that the AI shows "human-like emotions" and also provides detailed information on various topics using Wikipedia.

The car has mid-range radars and 17-inch wheels

The MG Astor has a head-turning look, featuring a hexagonal "Celestial" grille with a 3D effect, a sculpted bonnet, mid-range radars, a multi-purpose camera, a blacked-out air vent, and swept-back LED headlamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a length of 4,323mm and a height of 1,650mm.

It is available with a choice of two engines

MG Astor is available with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 108.4hp/144Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that churns out 138hp/220Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, or an 8-speed CVT gearbox.

It gets a panoramic sunroof and an 8.0-inch infotainment system

Inside, the MG Astor has a dual-tone dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and i-SMART connected car technology. For safety, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, Rear Drive Assist (RDA), and automatic emergency braking are offered.

MG Astor: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the MG Astor SUV in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the SUV is expected to sport a starting price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).