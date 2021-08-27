Land Rover Defender V8 launched at Rs. 1.82 crore

Land Rover Defender V8's prices announced in India

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced the Defender V8 SUV in the Indian market. It starts at Rs. 1.82 crore and is offered in two variants: Standard and Carpathian. The vehicle comes with a host of mechanical updates, premium interiors with new upholstery, and a supercharged V8 engine that is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports 22-inch alloy wheels

The Land Rover Defender V8 has a boxy stance with a muscular bonnet, a narrow grille, and rectangular headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, square-shaped ORVMs, and 22-inch Satin Gray alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, quad exhaust tips, and vertically-placed taillights are available on the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Performance

It has a top-speed of 240km/h

The Land Rover Defender V8 draws power from a 5.0-liter, 8-cylinder, supercharged petrol engine that delivers 518hp/625Nm and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle has a top-speed of 240km/h and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds. It also gets anti-roll bars, new electronic active rear differential, as well as retuned spring and damper for improved driving experience.

Interiors

The car offers wireless charging facility

The Land Rover Defender V8 has a spacious cabin with a new leather upholstery, Satin Chrome gearshift paddles, a multifunctional steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara, and a wireless charger. It also packs a 10.0-inch/11.4-inch touchscreen Pivi Pro infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the SUV provides multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and traction control.

Information

Land Rover Defender V8: Pricing

In India, the Land Rover Defender V8 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.82 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in 90 as well as 110 body styles for Standard and Carpathian edition, respectively.