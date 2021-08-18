MG Astor to get AI assistant, Autonomous Level 2 technology

Next-generation tech for MG Astor SUV

British automaker MG Motor will launch the petrol-powered version of the ZS EV in India in the coming months. The car will be called Astor and it shall be offered with segment-first Autonomous Level 2 technology and an AI-powered personal assistant, which will be a first for the industry. The technology will also be available on the brand's future models. Here are more details.

Personal assistant

The AI assistant will show human-like emotions

The AI assistant has been developed by a US-based company called Star Design. It is based on i-SMART HUB and its purpose is to engage with the passengers. As per the company, the AI shows human-like emotions and gives detailed information on various topics using Wikipedia. The AI tech will sit at the heart of Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) - MG Motor's in-house software for cars.

Information

A variety of services can be accessed via CAAP

The CAAP ecosystem hosts services such as maps and navigation via MapMyIndia, Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport, Jio connectivity, access to music through the JioSaavn app, and reservation of parking slots using the vehicle's head-up display, among other features.

Exteriors

The car will flaunt a hexagonal grille and 17-inch wheels

MG Astor will have a muscular bonnet, a hexagonal radiator grille, LED headlights with DRLs, a roof-mounted spoiler, mid-range radars, and a multi-purpose camera. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a length of 4,314mm, a ground clearance of 205mm, and a wheelbase of 2,585mm.

Information

There should be two engine options on offer

The MG Astor will be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 119.6hp/150Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 163.2hp/230Nm. Transmission duties on the car will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The four-wheeler will get advanced safety features

MG Astor will feature a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will pack an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and i-SMART connected car technology. For safety, multiple airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, and Rear Drive Assist (RDA) will be available.

Information

MG Astor: Pricing and rivals

In India, the MG Astor is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the SUV will take on rivals such as the SKODA KUSHAQ, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai CRETA.