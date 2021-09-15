2021 Force Gurkha, with new design and features, breaks cover

2021 Force Gurkha SUV revealed in India

Force Motors has revealed the 2021 version of its Gurkha SUV in India. It should be launched here later this year. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design and an updated cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter, 4-cylinder, diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 90hp. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in five colors

The Gurkha flaunts a rectangular grille with 'GURKHA' lettering, black bumpers, round LED headlights, a snorkel, a roof rack, and fender-mounted turn indicators. It is flanked by black ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch wheels. Vertically positioned taillights, an LED stop lamp, and a door-mounted spare wheel are available on the rear. The car is available in Red, Green, Gray, White, and Orange shades.

Information

It is fueled by a 90hp, 2.6-liter engine

The 2021 Force Gurkha runs on a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter, 4-cylinder, diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 90hp and a peak torque of 250Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The SUV gets captain seats and a 7.0-inch infotainment system

The Force Gurkha has a 4-seater cabin, featuring circular AC vents, dark gray-colored captain seats, armrests for second-row passengers, power windows, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It houses four speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Twin airbags, ABS, EBD, a speed alert system, and a speed-sensing automatic door lock facility are available for safety.

Information

2021 Force Gurkha: Pricing and availability

Force Motors will reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2021 Gurkha SUV in India at the time of its launch later this year. However, the four-wheeler is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).