2021 Force Gurkha SUV to be unveiled on September 15

Force Motors has announced that the 2021 iteration of its Gurkha SUV will be unveiled in India on September 15. It should be launched here later this month. As for the highlights, the car will have an off-road-biased look and an upmarket cabin with many features. It will be fueled by a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 2.6-liter diesel engine. Here are more details.

The car will flaunt LED headlights and a clamshell bonnet

The Force Gurkha will feature a single-slat grille, a clamshell hood with indicators, "Shark Gill" on the fenders, and LED Pro Edge headlights with DRLs. It will be flanked by a new snorkel, ORVMs with Khukri engraving, black cladding, and wheels shod in off-road-friendly tires. A high-mounted LED stop lamp, door-mounted spare wheel, and vertically positioned taillights will grace the rear end.

It will run on a 90hp, 2.6-liter engine

The 2021 Force Gurkha is likely to be fueled by a 2.6-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 90hp and 260Nm of peak torque. The motor will be linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a manual all-wheel-drive system.

It will get four seats and panoramic side windows

The Force Gurkha will have a 4-seater cabin, featuring captain seats, molded floor mat, a matte black dashboard, and a center console, panoramic side windows, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The passengers' safety will be ensured by dual front airbags and ABS with EBD.

2021 Force Gurkha: Pricing and availability

Force Motors will announce the availability details of the 2021 Gurkha SUV in India at the time of its unveiling. The car is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).