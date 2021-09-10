Interiors of 2021 Force Gurkha previewed via a teaser video

Prior to launch, 2021 Force Gurkha SUV teased

Force Motors is expected to launch its 2021 Gurkha SUV in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the company has released a teaser previewing the vehicle's interiors. The car will have four captain seats covered in fabric and individual armrests for the second row. It will run on a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a snorkel and vertically positioned taillights

The Force Gurkha will have a boxy design, featuring a mono-slat grille, headlights with circular LED DRLs, a black-colored bumper with fog lights, and fender-mounted front turn indicators. It will be flanked by square-shaped windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, a blacked-out snorkel, and wheels wrapped in off-road-biased tires. Vertically positioned taillights, a tow hook, and a door-mounted spare wheel will grace the rear end.

Information

It will run on a 90hp, 2.6-liter engine

The new Force Gurkha will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine that makes 90hp of power and 260Nm of peak torque. The mill will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The SUV will get seats with lumbar support

The Force Gurkha is likely to have a blacked-out 4-seater cabin, featuring round AC vents, captain seats with thigh and lumbar support, individual armrests in the second row, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It will pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Dual front airbags and ABS with EBD will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

2021 Force Gurkha: Pricing and availability

Force Motors will announce the pricing and availability details of the 2021 Gurkha SUV in India at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).