India-bound Citroen C3 Sporty to be unveiled on September 16

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 04:33 pm

Citroen has announced that its upcoming compact SUV, codenamed C21, will be globally unveiled on September 16. It should be called C3 Sporty and be built in India. The car will be the first model under the company's C-Cubed program and will have an eye-catching design. It should be powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have split headlamps and black roof rails

Citroen C3 Sporty will be built on the Common Modular Platform (CMP) and shall have a muscular bonnet, a narrow grille, dual-tone paintwork, bumper with squared-off elements, and a split headlamp setup. It will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, wheel arches with plastic cladding, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a silvered skid plate will grace the rear section.

Information

It will be fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine

In India, the Citroen C3 Sporty will run on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine linked to either a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The power figures of the motor are yet to be revealed.

Interiors

Multiple airbags and a touchscreen infotainment panel should be offered

The Citroen C3 Sporty is expected to have a spacious cabin, featuring auto climate control, a multifunctional power steering wheel, parking sensors, and rear AC vents. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors should ensure the passengers' safety. The car should also house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

Citroen C3 Sporty: Pricing and rivals

The Citroen C3 Sporty is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go against rivals such as the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai VENUE, Mahindra XUV300, and Renault KIGER.