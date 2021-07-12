Citroen C3 Sporty to be launched in India in 2022

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 11:22 am

Citroen C3 Sporty to debut in India next year

French automaker Citroen has announced that its C21 compact SUV will be launched in India next year. It is expected to be called the C3 Sporty. The four-wheeler will be the first model under the brand's C-Cubed program and shall be made in India. It will have an attractive design and is expected to draw power from a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car will have twin-layer headlights and faux alloy wheels

The Citroen C3 Sporty will be based on the Common Modular Platform (CMP) and shall have a muscular hood, a sleek grille, twin-layer headlamps, and dual-tone paintwork. It will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, flap-type door handles, and faux alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a silvered skid plate will be available on the rear end.

Information

It will run on a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine

The Citroen C3 Sporty will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A DCT automatic gearbox might also be on offer. The power figures of the mill are yet to be revealed.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer auto climate control and multiple airbags

The Citroen C3 Sporty is likely to offer a spacious cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It is expected to house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors should be available.

Information

Citroen C3 Sporty: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Citroen C3 Sporty in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom) and take on rivals like the Nissan Magnite and Renault KIGER.