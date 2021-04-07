Japanese automaker Nissan has increased the prices of its Magnite SUV in India.

Following the latest price-revision, the naturally aspirated variants have become costlier by up to Rs. 33,000 and start at Rs. 5.59 lakh.

The turbo-petrol trims have received a price-hike of up to Rs. 20,000 and now retail at Rs. 7.49 lakh onwards.

Here are more details.